PUNXSUTAWNEY — It looks the solar panel farm to be located by the borough police firing range may not come to fruition in the near future.
Punxsutawney Borough Council held a special meeting Monday to discuss the future of the solar panel farm.
Justin Cameron, council president, said they’ve been kicking this around for quite some time and now need to determine is in the best interest of the town.
“I have been personally involved in a lot of these discussions; there are some benefits, long-term benefits. In my opinion, it doesn’t seem like the contract is shaking out in the best interest of the borough,” he said. “It has been out in the public several times and throughout the course of the project we’ve seen the price explode, and they combat that issue with the proposed power purchase agreement.”
Nathan Frankenberger, council vice president, said that all of the due diligence has been completed and his issue is that the purchase price is based on production versus consumption.
Frankenberger said in the grand scheme it’s not the it’s bad, it’s just the time that town is in right now.
Cameron said if you take a snapshot of the Punxsutawney area now, this current solar deal could put the borough into a long-term issue if the price of power fluctuates.
Eric Story, council member, said if they were going to pursue this in the future, the best way is to start over from square one by filing for the grants.
