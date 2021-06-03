PUNXSUTAWNEY — Students at Punxsutawney Area High School came up with their own product ideas and made their own business plans this year in the Marketing & Entrepreneurship class offered by the school’s business department.
The beginning of the class started off with a review of what an entrepreneur is and how important their business is to local economies. Students then went over the different types of businesses one could start, ranging from sole proprietorships to partnerships, entering into a family business, opening a franchise and more, as well as the advantages, disadvantages, taxes, ease of opening and other technical considerations.
Students then started to brainstorm business ideas, keeping in mind their own interests, skills and thoughts, as well as the needs, wants and interests of the community where they may want to start their business.