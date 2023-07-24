Furlong State Board of Funeral Directors

Greg Furlong, director of the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville, has just been appointed to the Pennsylvania State Board of Funeral Directors. Pictured here is Furlong with state Sen. Cris Dush and Judge John Foradora on the day he was sworn in.

 Photo submitted

SUMMERVILLE — Greg Furlong, director of the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville, was appointed to the Pennsylvania State Board of Funeral Directors on June 29.

He said a friend told him that there was an opening on the board and he decided to apply in January of last year. He said he contacted state Sen. Cris Dush, who advised Furlong to provide him with his resume and credentials.

