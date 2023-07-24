SUMMERVILLE — Greg Furlong, director of the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville, was appointed to the Pennsylvania State Board of Funeral Directors on June 29.
He said a friend told him that there was an opening on the board and he decided to apply in January of last year. He said he contacted state Sen. Cris Dush, who advised Furlong to provide him with his resume and credentials.
Furlong said he gathered letters of reference from various people in his life, from work associates to pastors. He said he gathered between 12 and 15 letters, which were submitted to Dush and then given to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office.
He said after a time, he thought he was passed over before an assistant for Shapiro called him in May to let him know he was selected.
He said the Senate conformation hearing was on June 29 in Harrisburg.
He said he took the oath of office roughly a week ago with Judge John Foradora and Dush.
He said the state board of funeral regulates the funeral industry and creates the rules and regulations necessary to safeguard the public interest and the standards of the profession.
He said his first meeting is on Aug. 2 in Harrisburg.