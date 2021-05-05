McCALMONT TWP. — Imagine waking up one day and your vision is blurry.
Naturally, you figure it’s just kind of an early-morning blurry vision that will eventually go away, but it doesn’t.
Renee Polippo said that is what happened to her son Logan Polippo, 16, a member of the McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company in Anita.
She said no child, no matter their age, deserves to go through what he is going through.
A benefit spaghetti dinner is being held for Logan from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the firehall, and a GoFundMe page also has been set up for him.