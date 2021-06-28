PUNXSUTAWNEY — The first weekday of Festival in the Park began with sunny skies and warm temperatures as the Diaper Derby got underway Monday morning.
The winners of the Diaper Derby, sponsored by Punxsutawney Area Hospital, were Tucker Burkett and Rylee Schoening, who crawled their way into first place in two separate divisions.
The Kidz Zone was also busy, as the train ride was up and running. Lenny Delsky was the engineer for the train, which is part of Magical Mike Entertainment, as it chugged around the park.