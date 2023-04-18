Catherine Fuller

Catherine M. Fuller

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Catherine M. Fuller is the Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club’s Girl of the Month for April 2023. 

She is the daughter of Janina Fuller of Wishaw and Charles Fuller Sr. of Karns City, and the granddaughter of John E and Laudrea Frampton of Wishaw.

Tags

Recommended for you