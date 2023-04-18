PUNXSUTAWNEY — Catherine M. Fuller is the Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club’s Girl of the Month for April 2023.
She is the daughter of Janina Fuller of Wishaw and Charles Fuller Sr. of Karns City, and the granddaughter of John E and Laudrea Frampton of Wishaw.
Fuller is a senior enrolled in the academic curriculum at the Punxsutawney Area High School.
She participated in softball and both indoor and outdoor track in her freshman year. She also participated in indoor track through her junior and senior years. She played Powder Puff football in her junior and senior years and was a cheerleader for Powder Buff football both years as well.
During high school, Fuller was a member of choir and Key Club. She has maintained membership in Art Club and Foreign Language Club since ninth grade. In 11th grade, she joined Bible Club and Robotics. She participated in the “Back Home” variety show on stage and served on the candy committee.