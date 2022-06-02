PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you don’t have health insurance but are in need of medical care, there’s good news.
New Beginnings Church near Walston will be the host to a free clinic.
“We are so excited to announce that Birdie’s Haven Free Medical Clinic will be opening Friday, June 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. inside the gym at New Beginnings Church, located at 2785 Walston Road, Punxsutawney,” Pastor Devin Wintermyer said. “Our other dates for June are Thursday, June 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to noon.”
Wintermyer said they have qualified medical professionals.
“We currently have three doctors, three nurse practitioners, one physician’s assistant, five registered nurses, and one licensed professional nurse, along with many volunteers to assist you in staying healthy,” Wintermyer said, adding that they are always open to more volunteers.