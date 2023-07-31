WALSTON — New Beginnings Church in Walston recently celebrate the first anniversary for their free medical clinic, which is known as Birdie’s Haven.
Devin Wintermyer, pastor, said it took them a year and half to get it off the ground.
He said they had to go through all of the government channels to attempt to open a free clinic.
“We’re still debt-free, which is awesome; our goal our first year was to see about 12 to 20 patients, which is what a normal clinic does in its first year,” Wintermyer said. “Our first year, we ended up with 150 visits and 90 different patients who wouldn’t have gone to the doctor otherwise.”
