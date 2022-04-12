BROOKVILLE — Students in Clarion University’s Frederick Douglass Scholars program toured Brookville to learn about town’s Underground Railroad history, courtesy of Historic Brookville, Inc., the Jefferson County Historical and Genealogical Society, and Kathy McCabe, the owner of the Marlin Opera House.
The students started their day at the Jefferson County Courthouse’s large courtroom with an address by Judge John Foradora, who painted a picture for them of the legality of helping runaway slaves during the Civil War era. He said the Constitutional Convention instituted the 3/5ths compromise to keep the southern states from seceding after the American Revolution, and out of that the newly formed judiciary instituted the first fugitive slave law. Foradora said slavery was common in that period and did not end until Mauritania outlawed the practice in the 1981.