PUNXSUTAWNEY — Nathan Frankenberger has announced that he will run to retain his current seat on Punxsutawney Borough Council in this year’s election.
The following statement was submitted to The Spirit:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$13.50
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 2 Months
|$26.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$39.75
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$79.50
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$145.75
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 18, 2023 @ 11:27 am
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Nathan Frankenberger has announced that he will run to retain his current seat on Punxsutawney Borough Council in this year’s election.
The following statement was submitted to The Spirit:
“Current councilman — and member of the Board of Directors for Punxsutawney Revitalization: Investing, Developing, Enhancing — Nathan Frankenberger is running for election to Punxsutawney Borough Council on the Republican ticket. Nathan served in the Armed Forces, from which he received multiple medals and ribbons.
“Nathan has a bachelor’s degree in Health Policy and Administration and a master’s degree in Business Administration, in addition to currently being registered in radiography and computed tomography. During his master’s program, Nathan was selected and inducted into America’s oldest and most selective multidisciplinary collegiate honor society, the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Notable members include a former U.S. president, Nobel Prize winners, NASA astronauts, a former U.S. Supreme Court justice, a former secretary of state and others of notable accomplishment.
“If you have attended council meetings, most likely you have seen Nathan with his computer open and strategizing with fellow members of the council. Whether it is a salt contract or a multimillion-dollar project, Nathan seeks out the numbers and as much information as possible. In addition to wanting to ‘know the math,’ Nathan works diligently as part of the council team to help spur business within the borough. This collaborative effort has resulted in updating ordinances to help businesses start/expand operations, as well as those affecting quality of life.
“Nathan is asking for your vote in the May primary and November elections. Nathan aims to see the borough projects in the pipeline come to fruition and to be of help to the council and community at large by utilizing his knowledge of business policy, data analysis, financial management and management accounting skills.”
Punxsutawney Spirit campaign announcement policy: Any candidate for local office may submit an article with optional photo announcing their campaign for publication in The Spirit, free of charge. Articles and photos can be submitted to editor@punxsutawneyspirit.com or dropped off at The Spirit office. Articles will be subject to editing for grammar, spelling and style. Additional campaign materials can be submitted to run as paid advertisements. Ads can be purchased by calling 814-938-8740 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by emailing advertising@punxsutawneyspirit.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.