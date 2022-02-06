Fourth-quarter falter sees Punxsy Chucks overtake St. Marys in 60-56 win

PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was 28-22 at the end of halftime on Saturday afternoon, as the Punxsutawney Chucks and the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen were hitting the basketball court in a close game. St. Marys had outscored Punxsy 17-9 in the first quarter, but the Chucks rebounded a bit in the second, as they outshot the Flying Dutch 13-11 in the second.
Stepping out into the second half, St. Marys continued to push ahead, as Quin Gavazzi and Zach Thorwart hit some three-pointers to see the Flying Dutch outscore the Chucks 18-13 in the third quarter.
But in the fourth and final quarter, St. Marys lost their groove and Punxsy blazed ahead with junior Ryen Heigley leading the charge. Heigley had a big lay-up that saw the Chucks take the lead and never look back for the 60-56 win.