PUNXSUTAWNEY — This week, local high-school basketball players were selected to the boys and girls District 9 League All-Star teams, with members of the 4A Punxsy Chucks and Lady Chucks making their respective teams.
For the Lady Chucks, senior captain Chloe Presloid earned the Defensive MVP and League MVP honors.
“It was a very deserving way for Chloe to end her great career,” said Lady Chucks coach Mike Carlson. “She did a lot to help us win the league championship for the past four years.”
She was joined by junior captain Danielle Griebel on the All-Star team. This was also her second year making the honor.
“She was so consistent all year, and she has to be one of the most unselfish players I have coached,” said Carlson.
Also, in her first full year on the varsity team, sophomore Avary Powell joined Presloid and Griebel with her first All-Star honor.
“Avary had a great year as well,” said Carlson. “Her hustle, rebounding and finishing were a huge bonus for us. With her work ethic, the sky is the limit the next few years.”
For the Chucks, junior Noah Weaver made the boys D9 League All-Star team. The Chucks made it to the District 9 semi-finals, where St. Marys beat them 41-31.