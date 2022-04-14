PUNXSUTAWNEY — Now that spring has sprung, it’s time to get out, till the soil and plant which is why the Punxsutawney Garden Club was hard at work at the Punxsutawney Community Garden this week, with the help of VFW Post No. 2076.
Gloria Kerr, Garden Club president, said the club took over management of the community garden, located in the lot next to the Presbyterian Church, in 2020.
She said it was a project the Rotary initiated in 2015 when Erin Cameron was president.
“When we took over the beds, we saw the soil had a lot of weeds and was in need of enrichment,” Kerr said, adding that the first year, they put in manure, fertilized and rototilled the beds.