Former WPXZ manager writes book on radio

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Many younger people, when asked where they listen to their music, might say YouTube, Spotify or another online service.
Little do they know that there was a different type of radio station that still exists today where the music was chosen by the employees and owners of the radio stations and commercials on the air paid for everything.
What was it like in the ‘60s and ‘70s when local radio made up of mostly AM stations, when FM was just a background music commonly called elevator music?
Joe Taylor was one of the people who was involved on the both sides of the mic as a disc jockey/announcer and a station manager, which translates into selling commercial time.