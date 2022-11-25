BROOKVILLE — A Rossiter man pleaded guilty to corruption of minors Nov. 16 after a case that included charges of indecent assault and involved Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a report from the Court of Common Pleas in Jefferson County.
Oswaldo Rafael Romero-Posadas, 55, was sentenced to time served to two years less one day in the Jefferson County Jail.
The charges filed included indecent assault (person less than 13 years of age), indecent assault (without consent), indecent assault (person less than 16 years of age), corruption of minors and corruption of minors (defendant age 18 or older). They were filed in the summer of this year, and referred to an incident that reportedly took place in January 2020.
According to Spirit reports from the time, the investigation stemmed from a ChildLine report forwarded to the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department. The juvenile victim alleged that Romero-Posadas had touched her inappropriately.
Police who searched for Romero-Posadas found that he had been in Florida. On Feb. 23, they were notified of an outstanding warrant from ICE for his deportation. He was arrested May 17, after police heard that he was in Punxsutawney.