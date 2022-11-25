Gavel
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Graphics

BROOKVILLE — A Rossiter man pleaded guilty to corruption of minors Nov. 16 after a case that included charges of indecent assault and involved Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a report from the Court of Common Pleas in Jefferson County.

Oswaldo Rafael Romero-Posadas, 55, was sentenced to time served to two years less one day in the Jefferson County Jail.

