PUNXSUTAWNEY — A former Punxsutawney Borough Council member, Aaron Hendricks, has thrown his hat into the ring to return to council in the spring primary on May 18.
“Five years ago, when I was blessed to be a servant of this community, many things quickly were accomplished,” Hendricks said in a news release. “Working together with other council members, we had accountability and answered to you, the people.”
Hendricks said as an accountant, he must be accountable, and he believes government must be as well.