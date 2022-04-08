INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania will be celebrating some special members of the IUP community — including its nationally ranked athletic teams — as part of 2022 Celebration Weekend.
The annual Distinguished Alumni Award banquet today is the weekend’s culminating event.
Over the past 35 years, the IUP Alumni Association has honored 375 out of its more than 150,000 alumni with the Distinguished Alumni Award. This award is the highest award given by the IUP Alumni Association to university alumni. It is presented to alumni who have achieved distinction in their chosen fields or who have demonstrated loyal and active service to their alma mater.
Recipients for 2022 include four local or regional IUP graduates. They include Thomas Buggey, a 1973 IUP special education graduate, originally from Indiana and Brockway. After a career in education at the primary to college level, Buggey now works as a private consultant, trainer and speaker in video self-modeling for children with autism, and chief science officer at Invirtua.com.