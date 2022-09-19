BIG RUN — Big Run Borough Council issued a statement regarding the ongoing investigation of the Big Run War Memorial that began in 2019 under the direction of solicitor Emilee Mueller at its meeting Monday — its first since a former council member, Bonita “Bonnie” Haugh pleaded guilty to theft by deception earlier this month.
Kathy MacAulay, council member, relayed Mueller’s message that charges were brought against Haugh for theft by deception, now classified as a first-degree misdemeanor from a felony in the third degree.