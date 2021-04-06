PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pictured is Eugene Fyock, performing the bike trick called “Lookback” at the Barletta Skatepark/East End Playground on Elk Street in Punxsutawney.
featured
Flying high at the playground
- By Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Punxsutawney school board moves forward without tax increase
- Brookville council schedules Laurel Festival, other events
- Ligonier Valley’s Griffin throws one-hitter in win over Punxsy softball
- Brush fire quickly extinguished in Young Twp.
- Flying high at the playground
- Jefferson County adds 11 new virus cases
- Rodgers gets surprise during 'Jeopardy!' hosting stint
- Punxsy baseball comeback falls short against Clearfield
Popular Content
Articles
- Punxsy man jailed after causing disturbance at hospital
- Police: Jefferson County man victim of social media scam
- DuBois man facing DUI, child endangerment charges
- Jefferson County Jaguars open semi-pro football season Saturday
- Police: Rossiter man rammed another vehicle during chase
- B&C cuts ribbon at new location in Punxsy
- Easter brings back Pysanky egg tradition
- Punxsy school board considers tax increase
- Movies returning to Punxsutawney's Jackson Theater this weekend
- Police: Brookville man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill children
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.