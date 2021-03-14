Garrett Fischer, the son of Shawn and Katherine Fischer of Punxsutawney, is the Rotary Club’s boy of the month for March.
featured
Fischer named Rotary boy of month
- For The Spirit
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- County marks two weeks without deaths
- Bell Twp. preps for summer maintenance
- Fischer named Rotary boy of month
- Donation to PCS to assist families with tuition
- Unbeaten Punxsy claims District 9 crown
- J-Rod done: Lopez, Rodriguez call off 2-year engagement
- Punxsy council approves Spring Fling for April
- Young Twp. reviews OSHA COVID-19 workplace safety
Popular Content
Articles
- Punxsy residents air grievances over proposed Arby’s restaurant
- Police: DuBois man facing drug charges after traffic stop
- DUI crash suspect accused of urinating on police station floor
- Police: 4 escape injury after 2-vehicle crash on Route 119
- Unity Rises Association seeks larger facility, to hold fundraiser
- Punxsy council approves Spring Fling for April
- Unbeaten Punxsy claims District 9 crown
- Punxsutawney school board tackles several items
- DuBois middle school to temporarily close Friday because of COVID-19
- Police: Pit bull shot, killed after 3 dogs attack miniature pony
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Which of the seasons do you like most?
You voted: