PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you like a good old- fashioned “block party,” then head over to the First United Methodist Church in Punxsutawney from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Elizabeth Gruver, wife of the senior pastor, Steven Gruver, said she wants the community to join the church for a block party to be held on the church grounds at 301 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney.
Graver said they are going to have music, cookout-style food, ice cream, games and inflatables, among other activities.
She said there is no cost to participate and all are invited.
“The best part, there’s awesome people to hang out with,” Gruver said.