Block party

The First United Methodist Church in Punxsutawney is holding a block party on Sunday at the church grounds on West Mahoning Street. (From left) Maykayla Parsons, Scott North, Pastor Steve and Elizabeth Gruver, Terri Kellar and MacKenzie Parsons are inviting everyone to come. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you like a good old- fashioned “block party,” then head over to the First United Methodist Church in Punxsutawney from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday. 

Elizabeth Gruver, wife of the senior pastor, Steven Gruver, said she wants the community to join the church for a block party to be held on the church grounds at 301 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney. 

Graver said they are going to have music, cookout-style food, ice cream, games and inflatables, among other activities. 

She said there is no cost to participate and all are invited. 

“The best part, there’s awesome people to hang out with,” Gruver said. 

Tags

Recommended for you