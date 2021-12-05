First Responders Club learns more life-saving techniques

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The First Responders Club at Punxsutawney Area High School continues to be educated on life-saving techniques including, most recently, the use of automated external defibrillators (AED).
Ryan Miller, club coordinator and school resource officer from the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department, said an AED is a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias of ventricular fibrillation and pulseless ventricular tachycardia and is able to treat them through defibrillation, the application of electricity, which stops the arrhythmia, allowing the heart to re-establish an effective rhythm.
“Students in the club were successfully able to work with administrators to have additional, operable, accessible and active AEDs placed on campus for the 2021-2022 academic year to complement existing resources,” Miller said, adding that their efforts now bring the total number of AEDs on the high school campus and at the stadium to five.