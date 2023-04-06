First Chamber Civic Chat

The first Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Civic Chat was held Thursday at Cobblestone Hotel: (from left) state Sen. Joe Pittman, state Rep. Brian Smith, Punxsy borough manager Toby Santik and commissioners Scott North and Herb Bullers.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

YOUNG TWP. — State Sen. Joe Pittman, 41st District, discussed numerous major issues facing legislators at the first Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce Civic Chat on Thursday morning at the Cobblestone Hotel in Young Township.

In addition to Pittman, Rep. Brian Smith, 66th district; Toby Santik, Punxsutawney Borough manager; and Scott North and Herb Bullers Jefferson county commissioners were also in attendance. 

