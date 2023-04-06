YOUNG TWP. — State Sen. Joe Pittman, 41st District, discussed numerous major issues facing legislators at the first Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce Civic Chat on Thursday morning at the Cobblestone Hotel in Young Township.
In addition to Pittman, Rep. Brian Smith, 66th district; Toby Santik, Punxsutawney Borough manager; and Scott North and Herb Bullers Jefferson county commissioners were also in attendance.
“It’s an honor to be here this morning, and I continue to learn the Punxsutawney area and everyone has been very welcoming, and I’ll get up to speed on the issues that are important to this community,” Pittman said.
Pittman said he appreciates is how common the Punxsutawney area’s concerns are in the district he already represents.
“There’s a lot of commonality between Indiana and Punxsutawney, and for me that’s a real benefit in a region where the voices are the same for broadband, the EMS crisis and economic development,” Pittman said.