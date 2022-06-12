First Church of God Family Faith Adventure going on this week

PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s Family Faith Adventure week put on by the First Church of God in Punxsutawney at Harmon Field Park on East Liberty Street.
Leah Kovarik, FCOG Next Gen pastor, said that Family Faith Adventure is an exciting way for parents and kids to have fun together, build great family memories and learn more about the Christian faith.
Kovarik said over the course of five evenings, families can embark on a “monumental adventure through colorful canyons and sunbaked trails of the southwest. By exploring God’s awesomeness, kids form a rock-solid faith for the road ahead.”