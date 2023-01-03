Punxsy council

Punxsutawney Borough Council building. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council held its monthly committee meeting on its new night, which is now the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m., and sang praises to the Punxsutawney Fire Department.

Eric Story, council member, said that there have been some major fires in Punxsutawney borough in the last few months.

