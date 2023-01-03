PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council held its monthly committee meeting on its new night, which is now the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m., and sang praises to the Punxsutawney Fire Department.
Eric Story, council member, said that there have been some major fires in Punxsutawney borough in the last few months.
“I read the story in The Spirit about two firefighters that went into a burning building on West Mahoning Street and rescued the victim that was trapped inside,” Story said.
A firefighter from Central Fire Department, Derek Miller, found the victim silhouetted by the fire and rescued her with the help of Bryan Smith, Central assistant chief.
Story suggested that they be recognized at the next council meeting.
Punxsutawney Mayor Rich Alexander said he would talk to fire chief Chris Smith about that.