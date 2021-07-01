PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was one of the hottest days of the year, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees and high humidity as area first responders hosted a Firefighters Activities Day Wednesday at Festival in the Park.
Tami McFarland, presi-dent of the Punxsutawney Fire Department, said the festival committee asked area fire departments to put together a special day during the festival for people to see the fire trucks and participate in a kid-sized version of Battle of the Barrels.
In addition to the Punxsutawney Fire Department’s Lindsey, Elk Run and Central companies, McCalmont Township and Big Run participated in educating children and adults in the exploits of firefighting, fire prevention and fire safety.