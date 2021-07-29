WASHINGTON TWP. — The DuBois Regional Airport was a busy place on Thursday as the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services held a full-scale hazardous material drill.
Tracy Zents, emergency services director, said it was an invaluable drill, as a hazardous spill can occur anywhere, any time, any place.
He said they chose the DuBois Regional Airport because it’s possible there because of the fueling that takes place on site.
The fire departments involved were Falls Creek and Warsaw Township, as well as DuSan Ambulance, which would be the first responders if there was ever a spill at the airport.
Zents said the county contracts with McCutcheon Enterprises, Inc., a hazardous materials emergency response team from Apollo, for all its cleanup spills.