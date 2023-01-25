BIG RUN — Multiple area fire companies assisted the Big Run Area Volunteer Company with a house fire that spread between two residences Wednesday evening.
According to reports from the scene, a house on East Main Street, Big Run, which had been abandoned, was being renovated. Fire was showing when Big Run firefighters arrived on the scene. Fire was also moving up the side of an adjacent house toward its attic.
Lindsey’s Tower-40 and Quint-36 from Sandy Township fought the fire from the air.
A large contingent of firefighters assisted, representing the McCalmont, Central, Elk Run, Lindsey, Sykesville and Sandy Township fire departments. Reynoldsville stood by at Sykesville, and Brookville at Lindsey.
Firefighters were still putting out hot spots in both houses as of 10:30 p.m.
Big Run firefighters were assisted by Jefferson County EMS.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, as there were was no one in the house at the time.
Lindsey fire lieutenant Josh Wachob rescued two people who were at home next door while their house caught fire.