Firefighters battle a working structure fire on East Main Street in Big Run on Wednesday evening.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BIG RUN — Multiple area fire companies assisted the Big Run Area Volunteer Company with a house fire that spread between two residences Wednesday evening.

According to reports from the scene, a house on East Main Street, Big Run, which had been abandoned, was being renovated. Fire was showing when Big Run firefighters arrived on the scene. Fire was also moving up the side of an adjacent house toward its attic.

