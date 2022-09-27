PUNXSUTAWNEY — A quickly spreading fire destroyed a home on Sutton Street on Tuesday afternoon in Punxsutawney.
All three Punxsutawney Fire Department companies, along with McCalmont Township and Big Run, were dispatched at 2 p.m. to the fire on Sutton Street.
The first officers on the scene reported that there was heavy smoke and flames showing.
Lindsey’s Tower-40 was out of service, so the Brookville Volunteer Fire Company’s Ladder-2 and Reynoldsville’s Tower-6 responded to the scene as the next aerials.
The owner had been at the house just before the fire broke out and was on his way to work when he received a call that his house was on fire.
No injuries were reported.