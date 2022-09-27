Sutton Street fire

Seven area fire companies were on the scene battling a large structure fire that completely destroyed a house on Sutton Street on Tuesday.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — A quickly spreading fire destroyed a home on Sutton Street on Tuesday afternoon in Punxsutawney.

All three Punxsutawney Fire Department companies, along with McCalmont Township and Big Run, were dispatched at 2 p.m. to the fire on Sutton Street. 

