Fire demolishes house in Trade City

Perry Township and six other area fire companies were called to a working structure fire at 9:08 p.m. near Trade City on Saturday night.

 Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit

NORTH MAHONING TWP. — Perry Township firefighters, along with six other fire departments, responded to a working fire at 9:08 p.m. on Saturday at 4594 Rt. 210 in North Mahoning Township.

Perry Township, Lindsey, Plumville, Dayton, Marion Center, Ringgold, Indiana County TEAM 900 and Jefferson County EMS responded to the home, which had smoke showing from the structure when the call came in.

Tags

Recommended for you