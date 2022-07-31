Fire demolishes house in Trade City

NORTH MAHONING TWP. — Perry Township firefighters, along with six other fire departments, responded to a working fire at 9:08 p.m. on Saturday at 4594 Rt. 210 in North Mahoning Township.
Perry Township, Lindsey, Plumville, Dayton, Marion Center, Ringgold, Indiana County TEAM 900 and Jefferson County EMS responded to the home, which had smoke showing from the structure when the call came in.
Tim Fetterhoff, Perry Township chief, said there was smoke showing as firefighters arrived on scene and went to work immediately knocking the fire down quickly, but
not before it did some heavy damage inside the home, which was unoccupied at that time and was undergoing renovations as well.
The investigation into the cause is ongoing. and there was no word on whether or not the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was requested to investigate.