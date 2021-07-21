BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Board of Elections recently released the final vote totals from the May primary election.
The new votes include the write-in totals and others claimed by the various candidates who were on the ballot.
• Two-year Punxsutawney Borough Council seat (Republican):
Joshua McAfoos, 313 votes; Aaron. L. Hendricks, 143; Patty Spencer Penman,113. McAfoos won the chance to be on the ballot for the Nov. 2 general election.
• Two-year Punxsutawney Borough Council seat (Democrat):
Shannon Murray was not on the ballot, but she did receive 12 write-in votes which puts her on the November ballot as a Democrat.
Michelle Boo Lorenzo received the next highest with 11 votes and Aaron Hendricks with 7.
For the two year-seat, individuals will vote for only one candidate, both Democrat and Republican combined.
The lists below for four-year seats include the totals for only those who will appear on the November ballot.
• Four-year Punxsutawney Borough Council seat (Republican)
Justin Cameron, 417 votes; Eric Story, 343; Cynthia Rebuck, 286; and Devon Luzell, 206.
• Four-year Punxsutawney Borough Council seat (Democrat)
Robert Cardamone, 200 votes; Sharon A. Murray, 185; and Michelle Boo Lorenzo, 170.
For the four-year seats, the public will vote for four candidates, Democrat and Republican combined.
• Punxsutawney Area School Board
• Region II — Lisa Menetti, Republican, 395 votes.
• Region III — Cammy Knarr, Democrat, 93 votes.
• Region III — Katie Laska, Republican, 278 votes.
• Region IV — Matt Kengersky, write-In Democrat, 15 votes.
• Region IV — Matt Kengersky, write-in Republican, 23 votes.
• Region V — Robert Cardamone, Democrat, 71 votes.
• Region V — Katie Laska, write-In Republican, 5 votes.
• Region VI — Cindy Depp-Hutchinson, Democrat, 75 votes.
• Region VI — Bonnie Haugh, Democrat, 15 votes.
• Region VI — Cindy Depp-Hutchinson, Republican, 205 votes.
• Region VI — Bonnie Haugh, Republican, 76 votes.