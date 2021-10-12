PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and current candidate for U.S. Senate, John Fetterman, was the keynote speaker for the Jefferson County Democratic Party’s fall dinner at the Punxsutawney Eagles Club on Tuesday.
Other guests included Steve Irwin, a candidate for Fetterman’s current post of lieutenant governor; representatives of Pennsylvania Supreme Court candidate Maria McLaughlin’s campaign; and Jill Beck, campaigning for Timika Lane, the Democratic candidate who defeated her in the primary race for Pennsylvania Superior Court.
There were two recurring themes throughout the evening: the protection of voting rights, and the importance of voting in November’s “off-year” election, which typically draws low turnout.