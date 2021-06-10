PUNXSUTAWNEY — As we are heading into the summer festival and fair season, the Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club has announced its annual Teddy Bear Picnic is back for the 29th year after having been canceled last summer because of COVID-19 protocols.
Marty Armstrong, club president, said the popular event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 29, in Barclay Square during this year’s Festival in the Park.
The categories are:
• My Bear & I (dressed alike)
• My Bear & I (dressed alike) with Transportation Carts
• Health Care/Essential Worker Bear
• Story Book Bear (dressed as your favorite character)