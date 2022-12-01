FCOG youth group

The First Church of God youth are holding their annual Christmas Bazaar in the gym on Saturday. The students use the funds raised to go on youth conventions like this one here, which was held recently in Erie.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — You can tell that we’ve entered into the month of December, which always kicks off with the First Church of God youth group’s annual Christmas Bazaar.

The event will take place  Saturday in the FCOG gym at the church, located at 23 Skyview Drive, Young Township.

Tags

Recommended for you