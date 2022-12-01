PUNXSUTAWNEY — You can tell that we’ve entered into the month of December, which always kicks off with the First Church of God youth group’s annual Christmas Bazaar.
The event will take place Saturday in the FCOG gym at the church, located at 23 Skyview Drive, Young Township.
Local vendors fill the church with their crafts, baked goods, chocolates, handmade candy, jewelry, maple syrup, sauces and seasonings, and crocheted and knitted items.
Trisha Burkett, long-time organizer, said it’s a great place to do your Christmas shopping.
The youth group will be running the kitchen and selling homemade soups and sandwiches that will be available to dine in or take out.
The bazaar is runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the FCOG gym.