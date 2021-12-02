YOUNG TWP. — The First Church of God youth group’s Christmas bazaar is back, and it will get underway at 9 a.m. and run through 3 p.m. on Saturday at the church, located at 23 Skyview Drive, Young Township.
Trisha Burkett, bazaar coordinator, said they were off last year because of the pandemic.
Burkett said they have some new vendors this year: Gingerbread Angel, Jim and Deb Fleckenstein and Para Cord Pups, which makes custom collars and leashes. Another new vendor is Idle Acres Studios which makes pottery.
Mastiff Scents will also be there, as will Dot, Dot Smile with kids clothing.