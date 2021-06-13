PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you’d like to kick off your summer vacation with an epic adventure, come on down to Harmon Field in Punxsutawney, where the First Church of God in Punxsutawney is holding a Family Faith Adventure from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Leah Kovarik, FCOG Next Gen pastor, said this is like nothing the church has ever done before. They’re taking a ministry for the entire family on the road to Harmon Field, which is centrally located on Liberty Street in Punxsutawney.
“Parents with children from four years old through sixth grade will move as a family through all of our stations that are set up,” Kovarik said.