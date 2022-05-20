PUNXSUTAWNEY — The first leg of a long-distance walk will wrap up today in Punxsutawney.
Dan and Emma Perritano will be pushing off on their sixth long-distance walk on June 1.
This year’s walk will be from Erie to Washington, D.C. It will cover approximately 320 miles of Pennsylvania, Maryland and D.C. back roads and small towns.
This walk will be a fundraiser for the EHCA (Erie Homes for Children and Adults) MOVE program. Emma is a participant at MOVE four days a week.
As of Friday night, Dan said they were walking on Route 36 toward Brookville. This morning, they’ll leave from Brookville and walk just outside of Punxsy as they wrap up their day walks and prepare for the big walk in June.
“We’re covering miles on the walk right now, and this is our last day trip,” Dan said. “Starting June 1 will be on the road permanently from Punxsy to Washington D.C.”