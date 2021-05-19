PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council held its long-awaited public hearing Wednesday night regarding a possible rezoning of the property for a proposed Arby’s restaurant along West Mahoning Street.
Michelle “Boo” Lorenzo, council president, said Pittsburgh developer Milo Ritton would like to rezone the property from a traditional neighborhood development to highway commercial to make room for the new Arby’s.
Vice President Justin Cameron explained the differences in the zoning ordinance. Council will vote on Ritton's proposed request at its June 14 meeting.