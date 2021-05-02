PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Farmers Market is picking up steam ahead of its reopening from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Susan Glessner, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce farmers market coordinator, said the inaugural year was really great, though they’ve had to change locations.
“Last year, we were on North Jefferson Street, but the bank was not open and it was the perfect location because there was plenty of parking,” Glessner said.
Now that the bank is open, less parking is available.
Glessner said they’ve moved to South Findley Street, at the site of the IUP Fairman Centre, which is where the farmers market was located years ago.