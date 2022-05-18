PUNXSUTAWNEY — The iconic slogan and tagline asks the famous, familiar question we’ve all heard: “What would you do for a Klondike bar?”
For anyone looking to enjoy a free, delectable, square-shaped vanilla ice-cream bar coated in chocolate, the requirements are simple.
Show up at the Punxsutawney Groundhog Little League Field Friday evening, May 20, at 5:30 p.m., bringing your appetite for refreshment and your desire for some wholesome fun.
Free Klondike bars will be distributed to all in attendance throughout the duration of the baseball games being played.
The idea for sharing the refreshing treats with the community originated with the desire of Delbert Reitz’s family to celebrate his life and honor his memory in a sweet way.
After a lengthy and difficult struggle with dementia and Parkinson’s disease, Delbert passed away in January this year. He was 92 years old.
His family said he was a man who loved unconditionally with his whole heart; a man of integrity and gentle spirit, who lived his life making people smile; and who loved Klondike bars. It didn’t matter what kind. Any flavor would suffice. If uncertain of what to get him for special occasion, a box of Klondike bars would work. Two or three boxes would even be better.
When deciding upon different charities for memorial donations after his passing, one of the two organizations Delbert’s family chose was the Punxsutawney Groundhog Little League. He had devoted over 20 years of his life to coaching at the original West End field location and was instrumental in the developmental stages of hands-on construction in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s at the current field located on Maple Avenue.
A prime mover in the development of the Punxsutawney Little League, he spent many days and evenings erecting fences, building dugouts and serving tirelessly to provide a place for children to enjoy the sport of baseball.