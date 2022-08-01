PUNXSUTAWNEY — As the war in the Ukraine continues, many refugees have left the country while the Russian attack continues.
One family living in Punxsutawney has had a connection to the borough for a number of years through Jeanne Curtis, retired librarian, teacher and purveyor of Pysanky eggs.
Curtis said she first met Taras and Ivanna Sabadash and their son, Myroslav, in March 2019, when she went on a Pysanky tour in the Ukrainian Carpathian Mountains.
“Taras was our tour guide at the Pysanky Museum and three other places where we sat down and had an egg class with the masters,” Curtis said.
She said Ukraine in 2019 was very beautiful.
“Everybody was getting ready for Easter, and I can’t even begin to imagine after the damage from the war,” Curtis said. “We saw the BaBas out scrubbing the sidewalks and cleaning their house in anticipation of Easter. We went to several different markets and found Ukrainian clothing, babushkas, embroidered shirts and dresses.”
Curtis said they found lots of eggs, too.
“The dinners we went to, every day Taras had a special meal for us; it might have been for lunch and then dinner.”
She said that Taras introduced them to a variety of Ukrainian dishes.
“Taras said he’d write me a cookbook, and we never dreamed it could happen. During COVID-19, when he didn’t have a tour guide job, he wrote up a Ukrainian cookbook, which it was Ukrainian on one side and English on the other side.”
She said they had to go through the entire book and change the translation, and they got 200 copies made.
“They had it printed at Kendall’s Kreations in Big Run,” Curtis said.
The money from sales was used toward medical bills.
She said that when the war was beginning in February, people were fleeing for safety and overflowing Poland and all of the neighboring countries with refugees.
“They were getting out of danger, but they didn’t want to get too far away,” Curtis said.
Curtis said when President Joe Biden opened the borders to the United States to refugees, forms became available to anyone who had contacts in Ukraine. Since she knew the family, she filled at forms for all three of them.
“His wife and baby were approved immediately, and for some reason or another Taras’ was held up,” Curtis said. “I went to a meeting in Carnegie, Pa. The lawyer working the case was a Punxsutawney boy named Matt Divelbiss.”
“I came home and posted on Facebook, and another one of my former students said this was reality and sent me the link to the form. I already filled out the forms and the wife and baby were okay but not Taras,” Curtis said. “Tammy Meckley had her and Matt both at Mary A. (Wilson Elementary), but her office was getting all the forms, and 9:30 a.m. the next day she said there was something wrong, and by 4 p.m. they figured it out and Taras was approved and he had 90 days to put his affairs in order and get his wife and baby plane tickets, and here they are.”
Taras said the most difficult thing was having to leave his parents behind.
“My dad was getting his cancer treatment there, and then my wife and son came to me in Krakow and they traveled four days to get to him,” Taras said, adding that they got another flight from New York to Charlotte and then to Pittsburgh.
He said that went through customs and can stay in the United States for two years.
“When we went out from the airport, there was the beautiful eggmobile from Jeanie and we grabbed our suitcases and she saw us and we were all happy and we drove to Punxsy,” he said. “We were exhausted and on our way to Punxsy Jeanne took us to a store that sells typical Ukrainian food.”
Curtis said the first person to come and greet them was Mayor Rich Alexander and his wife, Diane.
“After a few days, it was difficult to realize that we were here,” Taras said. “We looked on our map and realized that we were 9,000 kilometers from our home.”
He said that his parents are at home in the Ukraine, as is Ivanna’s family.
“Before Feb. 23, I used to be a volunteer with Ukrainian defense media, and specifically with Fox News,” Taras said. “I used to work with the news agencies from around the world, and Belgium was another one.”
He said they would travel through the whole country.
Along the way, he helped out his former employer, and they helped the family and other refugees with food and clothes.
It was only 12 kilometers from their home, and was the same base where they train soldiers.
“It’s really scary, and you never know where the next missile will land,” Taras said.
He said the main reason they are here is because of their son, Myroslav.
Since the family has been here, living in what was Curtis’ mothers’ house, they have grown a garden and the community came to a meet and greet recently. They were happy to meet all of their new neighbors.
Curtis also took the family for a swim at the George C. Brown Community Pool.
Taras said that they are enjoying the peace and quiet of a small town and appreciate the community giving them such a warm welcome.