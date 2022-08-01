Sabadash family

Punxsutawney resident Jeanne Curtis this year assisted with the relocation of a family from Ukraine to the United States, and they recently moved into the area. Pictured (from left) are Curtis and Ivanna, Taras and Myroslav Sabadash.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — As the war in the Ukraine continues, many refugees have left the country while the Russian attack continues.

One family living in Punxsutawney has had a connection to the borough for a number of years through Jeanne Curtis, retired librarian, teacher and purveyor of Pysanky eggs. 

