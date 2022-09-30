YOUNG TWP. — The long-awaited birth of a new company took place in Young Township with a ribbon cutting at FAMCO Service & Machine, Inc.
Valerio Henke, vice president of operations, cut the ribbon at headquarters at 754 Main St. Ext. on Sept. 29, celebrating a new beginning for all the company’s employees, families, customers and vendors.
Established by the Amundson family in 1964, the former FEMCO supported the mining industry with heavy industrial equipment repair and machining. Over the next 50-plus years, the business diversified to support numerous additional industries, including recycling, aggregate, industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and original equipment manufacturers.