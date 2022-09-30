FAMCO ribbon cutting

The ribbon was cut on Thursday as FAMCO officially became the new company name for what was once FEMCO. All of the employees were involved in the ribbon cutting that was sponsored by the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce. Cutting the ribbon was Valerio Henke, vice president of operations. Holding the ribbon on the left is FAMCO’s longest tenured employee of 47 years, Terry Clark; on the right side was their newest employee, Zach Miceli.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

YOUNG TWP. — The long-awaited birth of a new company took place in Young Township with a ribbon cutting at FAMCO Service & Machine, Inc.

Valerio Henke, vice president of operations, cut the ribbon at headquarters at 754 Main St. Ext. on Sept. 29, celebrating a new beginning for all the company’s employees, families, customers and vendors.

