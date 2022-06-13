FALLS CREEK — State police have filed 19 charges against a convicted sex offender in a child pornography case, according to documents filed last week at District Judge David Inzana’s office.
Michael Frances Little, 23, Falls Creek, faces nine counts of child pornography, nine counts of dissemination of photos/film of child sex acts and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. All charges are classified as felony 2, except for the last, which is a felony 3.
Little is registered as a type 2 offender under Megan’s Law. His record shows convictions for attempted sexual abuse of children and dissemination of photos/film of child sex acts on Jan. 16, 2019. He was registered under the law March 26, 2019.