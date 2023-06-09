BROOKVILLE — The Brookville First United Methodist Church, with support of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and John Delaney, in cooperation with the Brookville Laurel Festival, will host the VAU Fallen Heroes Memorial every day through June 18 from 4 to 8 p.m.
The memorial is a 28-foot wide by six-foot tall American flag formed of 7,000 dog tags of all those who fell in the War on Terror. It’s meant to symbolize the shape of the flag as it is draped over a fallen service member’s casket. The memorial also features 50 gold stars honoring all Gold Star families nationwide. Displayed in front of the flag is a battlefield cross sculpted out of mahogany wood by veteran artist Alicia Dietz. The memorial will be free and open to the public.