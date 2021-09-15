BROOKVILLE — Water Commissioner Clyde Bullers notified the public of the fall fire hydrant flushing at Tuesday’s Brookville Municipal Authority meeting.
“It’s that time of year again,” he said. “It will begin on Sept. 21-29. Hydrant flushing is important to flush out the mains, to remove any stagnant areas or sedimentation that built up over time. Telephone notifications will be used again to let everybody know they are going to be flushing, as well as postings on the website.”
Bullers said customers may experience low water pressure and cloudy water in areas or adjacent areas that are being flushed.