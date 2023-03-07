PUNXSUTAWNEY — Deneen Evans has announced that she will run for a third term on the Punxsutawney Area School Board.
She submitted the following statement to The Spirit:
“I have been married to my wonderful husband, Donald E. Evans, for 28 years. We have lived in Bell Township for over 29 years. I am the mother of two sons, Khristopher Cleary, who resides in Pittsburgh with his wife, Sheena, and my two granddaughters, Piper, four years old and Sophia, one year old. My youngest son, Tanner Evans, resides in Valier with his wife, Samantha.
“I was born in Punxsutawney in 1964 to George C. White (Karen White, stepmother) and Gwen L. Dunlap (Dean Dunlap, stepfather). I graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1982. After high school I attended West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia, for a year and then transferred to Indiana University, Indiana. I decided to join the United States Marine Corps in 1985 and served six years of active duty. I served four years of Active Reserves and 10 years in the Individual Ready Reserves. I obtained the rank of Gunnery Sergeant in eight years and hold that title today as a veteran of the USMC. As a Gunnery Sergeant, I held multiple leadership billets. I worked with the Administration Department as a drug and alcohol counselor and created the bylaws for this department. I deployed several times with my unit and was deployed for Desert Shield/Desert Storm in 1991.
“In 1993, I returned to Punxsutawney. I continued my education at Indiana University. I have worked several jobs over the years, including: dental assistant for Amy Peace Gigliotti/Timothy Smatlak for two years; certified ophthalmology assistant/surgical assistant/refractive coordinator for Laurel Eye Clinic for 14 years; commercial insurance agent for Keith Shields for one year; and a certified ophthalmology assistant/surgical coordinator for DRMC/Penn Highlands for 11 years. I have been a consultant for Rodan & Fields Skin Care Products for 15 years. I am currently working on getting my certification in medical coding and billing through Penn Foster University.
“Being involved in the community is very important to me. I have been a member of Daughters of American Revolution (DAR) for over 20 years. I am a member of the Republican Club, the Walston Club and the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary. I have worked at the voting polls for the past six years, and I am the current judge of elections for Bell Township.
“I am seeking my third term as a school director for Punxsutawney Area School District. I have more work to do to ensure that our students are receiving the quality education they deserve and that our staff have the materials to provide that education. The next generation is vital to our growth as a community and workforce. It is vital to keep critical race theory out of our curriculum and be free of political and ideological influence. The success of our students is in the hands of our teachers, administration and the school board, and we need to fight to keep striving for each and every student to succeed and give them the education that they so well deserve. During my time on the school board, I have held the offices of treasurer for two years and vice president for three years. I have helped to close schools to lower the financial responsibility on the taxpayers. I have helped to develop progressive discipline policy and have sat on several committees. I am currently the representative to the Intermediate Unit 6 (IU6) Board and have been on the Joint Operations Committee (JOC) board. I have been the PSBA delegate for two years. I have been on the contract negotiation committees for the teachers, and I am currently on the committee for the support staff contract negotiations. I have vowed, as long as I am on the board, I will not vote to raise taxes that would burden our taxpayers who are on fixed incomes.
“There are four seats that are up for election on May 16, and the school district has voted to change to an ‘at-large’ voting system for school directors. This means that anyone in the Punxsutawney Area School District can vote for me, not just the township I reside in. If re-elected to my third term, I will continue to be a voice for the parents, the community, the teachers, the support staff and especially the students who deserve a quality education.
As conservative Republicans, Doug Blose, Jessica Smith, Trevor Yount and I have teamed together to run for the four seats up for election, and would appreciate your vote in the primary election on May 16.
