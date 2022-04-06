PHILADELPHIA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has recognized O-I, Brockway, a container glass manufacturing plant in Jefferson County, as one of 93 U.S. manufacturing plants that earned the agency’s ENERGY STAR certification in 2021.
This was the first time the company received ENERGY STAR certification. ENERGY STAR certified plants are verified to be among the most energy-efficient plants within their industries, the EPA said in a news release. Together, they prevented more than 5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions from the industrial sector, which is responsible for nearly a third of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.
“Companies like O-I, Brockway are improving energy efficiency, confronting climate change and strengthening our economy,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Atlantic Regional administrator Adam Ortiz. “Reducing energy consumption is a critical component of the transition to a zero-emissions future, while saving money and creating resiliency for businesses and our planet.”