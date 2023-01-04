PUNXSUTAWNEY — Now that Christmas is over, it’s time to look forward to Groundhog Day.
The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center is once again sponsoring the Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog contest.
Updated: January 5, 2023 @ 10:37 am
Lisa Waksmunski, executive director of the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center, said that all kindergarten children attending Punxsutawney area schools, SS.C.D. and the Punxsutawney Christian School are eligible.
Submit a photo (no larger than 5”x7”) to the Weather Discovery Center with the child’s name, age, address, parents’ names and phone number on the back no later than 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Photos may be mailed to 201 N. Findley St., Punxsutawney, or dropped off during regular business hours.
