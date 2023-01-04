Little Mr., Ms. Groundhog preview

Corey Clark (left) and Tabitha L. Conrad were the winners of the 2022 Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog contest.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Now that Christmas is over, it’s time to look forward to Groundhog Day.

The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center is once again sponsoring the Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog contest. 

