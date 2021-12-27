PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center is once again sponsoring the Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog contest.
All kindergarten children attending the Punxsutawney Area School District, SS.C.D. and the Punxsutawney Christian School are eligible. Submit a photo (no larger than 5”x7”) to the Weather Discovery Center with the child’s name, age, address, parents’ names and phone number on the back no later than Saturday, Jan. 8. Photos may be mailed to 201 N. Findley St., Punxsutawney.
In-person voting will take place at Laska’s Pizza from Jan. 10-27 any day of the week, except Tuesdays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The winners are chosen by popular vote, with each vote costing $1. Voting by credit card (MC, VISA, DISC) can be done in person at Laska’s Pizza or by telephone to the Weather Discovery Center at 814-938-1000. If there is no answer, leave a message to receive a return phone call. There is a $5 minimum to vote by credit card due to service fees.