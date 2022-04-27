CLEARFIELD — If you are a sportsman in the area — area meaning a 75-mile radius — odds are you have shopped at Bob’s Army and Navy in Clearfield for everything from hunting supplies to clothing to guns. Well, it would be wise to cherish those memories because come June 25, an era will come to an end: Bob’s Army and Navy will finally close its doors after 74 years of business.
President Bob Grimminger said his parents started the business in June of 1948. He said the original location was in a small community in the East End of Clearfield. He said they were there for about six months, when they relocated to North Third Street for another six months, before relocating again to 22 N. Third Street.
He said the store was located there until 1976, when they moved to their current, and final, location on East Market Street. He said they bought the store beside them five or six years later, expanding into their footwear department.
“We just grew from there,” Grimminger said.